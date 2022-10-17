SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Let’s face it, nobody really likes road construction, except of course when it’s all done.

Sioux Falls took on five major road projects this year that have lasted all summer long.

Now that it’s fall, there’s a finish line in sight, except for one big one.

“We’re somewhere between 30 and 40 percent completed,” Kirk Henderson, project engineer said.

The reconstruction of West 41st Street by I-29 is nearing the end of the road, at least for this part of the project.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the city of Sioux Falls are widening 41st Street to get ready for the city’s first diverging diamond interchange.

West of the Interstate, crews have finished their work on the street and the median, but they still need to install traffic lights at a couple of intersections and finish some landscaping.

Then, get ready, because it starts all over again next year.

“Hopefully, weather pending, we can start in March or April start doing the east side of the Interstate the interchange and the DDI itself along with all four ramps,” Henderson said.

“So we have all of next year and we might even go into 2024,” Henderson said.

For area businesses, it’s been difficult.

“Construction is always hard on businesses, but our landowners have been very cooperative,” Verhey said.

Another project that’s nearing completion is North Minnesota Avenue.

“They’ve actually completed the main line paving in the last week and now they are working on a lot of the side street tie-ins and some of the landscaping works and sidewalk installation that has to be done they are coming along really well on that,” Assistant City Engineer for the City of Sioux Falls, Shannon Verhey said.

Verhey says the work should be completed by the second week of November, so it’ll be open to all lanes of traffic with a whole new look.

“Minnesota Avenue is one of our gateways to our city, you got to direct Minnesota Avenue between the airport and downtown, you want to make sure that that’s a very inviting roadway or corridor to get to downtown from our airport,” Verhey said.

Verhey says the work on North Minnesota Avenue is ahead of schedule.

“The contractor, if they got done before November 18th they can earn a 100 thousand dollar incentive and they are on track to get that 100 thousand dollar incentive,” Verhey said.

The other two big projects are Arrowhead Parkway near Six Mile Road and 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Both are being widened.

“Just the development out there, increases in traffic and safety factors,” engineering supervisor Jared Pfaff said.

Stretches of Arrowhead Parkway were closed for most of the summer and will remain closed for a few more weeks.

That project is about 60% complete and crews hope to have it open for all four lanes of traffic next year.

Work on 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue is about finished.

All of these projects take time, which sometimes the public doesn’t understand.

“A lot of the utility work has to happen first, whether we put new water mains in, new storm sewers, new sanitary so a lot of time the public sees a backhoe digging or excavating and at the end of the day it doesn’t look like they’ve moved very far but they might have installed several hundred feet of water main that day,” Verhey said.

The DOT says crews will be doing some work this week underneath the 41st Street Bridge at I-29, so traffic will be reduced down to two lanes.