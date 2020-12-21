EMS workers offer first line of care for COVID patients during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has made for an incredibly busy year for frontline health care workers. That includes 911 dispatchers and EMS workers, some of the first to respond to a patient struggling with the effects of COVID.



“With any respiratory related call you can usually tell if they sound in distress,” April Pontrelli, Training Coordinator at Metro Communications said.



First responders have managed calls for breathing problems this year more than ever before.



“We have seen an increase overall throughout all of 2020 for respiratory related calls,” Pontrelli said.



“Here in Sioux Falls about 20 percent of our transports since March have either been covid or covid-suspected type calls,” Damian Gonzales, PatientCare EMS Chief Operating Officer said.



The 911 dispatchers serve as the first line of care for COVID patients.



“You do what you can to keep their anxiety down, talk them through to calm down their breathing,” Pontrelli said.



Whether they’re in quarantine on their own or trying to prevent infecting a loved one or neighbor, Pontrelli says many COVID patients end up calling 911 themselves.



“There have been a lot of times that people are alone. You’ll stay on the phone with them and reassure them that help is coming and coming as quick as it can,” Pontrelli said.



“The biggest thing is really getting that paramedics assessment and getting their eyes on the person and seeing if they’re in a situation where they need to get to the hospital quickly,” Gonzales said.



Paramedics are the next line of care for patients struggling with the effects of COVID.



“We can definitely give oxygen therapy, breathing assistance, we have anti-inflammatory medications and different types of breathing treatments depending on the severity of the case to bridge the gap before we get to the hospital,” Gonzales said.



This year, PatientCare EMS Chief Operating Officer, Damian Gonzales, says paramedics are prepared for anything when responding to a COVID-related call.



“There is a large range of severity with this illness,” Gonzales said.



But as COVID numbers surged this fall, so did the severity of of the calls.



“There’s people at home that may be a little sicker than they’re used to that may be being treated at home or they waited until they absolutely had to go,” Gonzales said.



Dispatchers know their first responders are at risk of getting exposed to COVID on a daily basis.



“We screen every call whether it be an animal control call or a medical related call. Since March we have had over 250,000 calls that have been screened,” Pontrelli said.



Those screenings give paramedics a chance for even more protection.



“This year the biggest difference I would say for our EMS providers is having to have that increased level of alertness for protecting themselves and being ready to treat these patients that have covid or suspected covid,” Gonzales said.



This year, paramedics wear a mask to every call they respond to, but if the patient could have covid, they’re putting on full PPE protection.

“It’s difficult having to talk to people and give care and show care through a mask and through a gown, it has an impact on care providers because they’re in this industry to take care of people,” Gonzales said.

But while the job may look very different this year, the goal of first responders remains the same, even through the pandemic.



“We want to make sure everyone goes home safe and not bring covid into their household or bring it into a citizen’s house that they’re trying to help,” April Pontrelli said.

While their respiratory calls are up, first responders say their call volumes have not increased this year, in part thanks to a drop in traffic related emergency calls as people stayed home at the start of the pandemic and continue to see more people quarantining at home during the surge this fall.