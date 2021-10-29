El Riad Shrine prepares for 30th annual Halloween Bash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The El Riad Shrine in Sioux Falls helps change the lives of children through its charity work. The Shriners assist families with medical needs ranging from cleft palates to burns, but fundraising has been a challenge since the arrival of COVID-19.

“We’re staying afloat and hoping that things turn around in the next couple of years,” Rico Johnson, past potentate said.

“We’re going forward. We’re doing things bigger and better as we can,” El Riad Shrine Potentate Les Kruse said.

“It’s slowly picking back up and getting to a sense of the new normal,” Lee Lewis, chairman of entertainment committee said.

The El Riad Shrine will attempt to take another step in the right direction with this Saturday’s 30th annual Halloween Bash.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll look at the origin of the Halloween Bash and we explain what the Shriners have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.