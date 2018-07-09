Educating South Sudan

South Sudan is a country in east-central Africa and to KELOLAND resident Donn Hill, it's a totally different world from the one he's used to.

"There are needs across the world. This is one of those regions where the needs are very extreme," Hill said.

Hill and his wife Brenda are part of the Khor Wakow School Project, a group trying to make a difference. The only way they could safely travel to this specific tribal region is at the side of the project's Executive Director David Jal.

"The country is devastated by the civil war that is going on five years into this. Lack of food, lack of safe-drinking water, lack of everything," Jal said.

Jal grew up in this area of South Sudan and was sent to the military at the age of 8.

"You go to bed at night. You don't know if you would wake up at the same place or you will wake up somewhere else or you will be alive or dead," Jal said.

He came to the United States 22 years ago and says he's blessed to raise four children here in Sioux Falls. Jal still thinks about the people and his family back in Africa and that's why he founded the project.

"Providing the best education for these children is what is needed. Lack of education is what makes south Sudan so ravaged by war at this time. If people are educated, they can make their own decision," Jal said.

Jal can't do it alone. He's grateful for families like the Hills who chip in and want to help. The organization has provided the roofs for seven schools and funding for 27 teachers. On top of Christ-centered children's education, they now teach men and women to read as well.

"It's part of a calling. In my world view, the people in this region are our neighbors. The needs are so great over there in education, in economic development, in health, in medical. The needs are great and they're not being met by other means," Hill said.

Hill recalls a story from his visit where someone was bit by a venomous snake.

"If things like that happen, you may just lose a finger or lose part of your body. And they just live with that because there's no way for them to get help," Hill said.

Sometimes it takes a three to four day walk to find someone with proper medicine. Hill says the U.S. gives aid to South Sudan but it's not reaching the people.

"I wouldn't recommend this for somebody who is trying to just go and see how good we have it here and to compare it with something. This is an area that needs real work," Hill said.

During the trip, Jal and the Hills provided training for teachers and pastors in the area. There's no police force in control of the area making the journey dangerous.

"It's a tribal culture and a clan culture and they provide their own justice and their own security," Hill said.

Jal says once the group flies into Ethiopia and connects with the tribe, the tribal members protect you like you're they're own. While it's risky, he says it's worth the effort.

"They're aware of it so they know there's risks involved. At the same time, you have to understand, when Christ came to this earth it was not easy for them either. He went through a lot of things and therefore, we are called to do this work. We know it's not going to be easy but we'll continue to share the good news with our brothers and sisters in the south Sudan regardless of the situation that is going on," Jal said.