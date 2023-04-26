SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our 70th anniversary is less than a month away. In May of 1953, KELOLAND Television became the first TV station in South Dakota.

In those days, people didn’t have the internet. Instead, they ordered things from catalogs. People saw ads on billboards and in the newspaper or heard them on the radio.

But TV brought a new kind of advertisement. And commercial breaks were a lot different than they are today. In many cases, they were just part of the newscast.

We take a look back at some of the ads in this special Eye on KELOLAND; watch the attached video to see those.

In honor of our 70th Anniversary, we’re going to take you on a trip back in time in May.

We’re looking back on the biggest news stories from each decade that KELO has been on the air. From natural disasters, like floods and fires, to celebrations including the KELOLAND Gold Rush and the Aberdeen Quints.

We even dug up old interviews with JFK and Louis Armstrong. That’s coming up next month on KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com.