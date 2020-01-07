‘Duct Tape Killer’ The crimes, the capture, and conviction of Robert Leroy Anderson

They brought you ‘Gitchie Girl’ and ‘Gitchie Girl Uncovered’ and now the authors are about to release their new book, ‘Duct Tape Killer.’

It’s the horrifying story of convicted serial killer Robert Leroy Anderson, who kidnapped and murdered two area women more than 20 years ago; a third managed to escape.

Many believe Anderson, who was sentenced to death row, would have killed more women had he not been caught.

In the mid-1990’s, a man by the name of Robert Leroy Anderson stalked, kidnapped and killed two area women, both who were married and had young children. Their names were Larissa Dumansky and Piper Streyle.

But as you’ll find out in the new book ‘Duct Tape Killer’ Anderson wanted more.

“Robert Lee Roy Anderson was pure evil,” Phil Hamman said.

“He was kind of like a Ted Bundy, he put across one personality to his family and he was able to carry that off, making people think that he was a good person and in reality he was more of a Dr. Jekyll-Mr Hyde, he was one person to the people who knew him and somebody else entirely different,” Sandy Hamman said.

Phil and Sandy Hamman co-authored the book ‘Duct Tape Killer.’

“Duct Tape Killer’ was kind of Robert Lee Anderson’s signature, he used duct tape in a variety of ways in his crimes,” author Phil Hamman said.

Even though the cases were highly publicized on the nightly news, they say readers will find new details, never heard before, about Anderson’s heinous crimes.

“Well, there’s gonna be some very interesting things in this book that nobody knows, not even the media or the public who followed the case very closely,” Phil said.

To help tell the story of the serial killer, the Hammans enlisted the help of one of the people who knew the case better than anyone else, former judge Larry Long, who helped prosecute Anderson back then.

“They indicated they were going to write about this topic and they wanted me to provide the background for them and the factual basis, I provided the facts and reviewed the documents and reviewed the drafts they had written and rewrote some of it myself, I primarily was their fact checker,” Long said.

Some of those facts that came out after a two year investigation revealed Anderson had some of Dumansky’s jewelry hidden in his mother’s house.

Victim’s jewelry as evidence.

They also found various forms of homemade tire poppers, which he tried using to and disable vehicles on the highway.

Tire popper evidence.

Tire poppers evidence.

He also disguised his truck with black temper paint that could be washed off easily, so if there were any witnesses, they wouldn’t be able to give an accurate description of the vehicle he was driving.

Anderson’s Ford Bronco

But the evidence didn’t stop there though.

“The evidence we had indicated Mrs. Dumansky was bound with duct tape as part of the abduction and died as a result of being suffocated having duct tape wrapped around her head,” Long said.

Investigators believe Streyle, who’s body was never found, was kidnapped and killed in the same manner.

The Hammans say Long was a big help in writing the book.

“It made it much easier to write the story because he’s just a wealth of information, and then Phil usually writes the first draft, and I can polish it, and I always want to add more and then he says no to keep the book of readable length, because we want people, even people who aren’t avid readers to be able to read the book,” Sandy said.

The one shocking thing they learned through their research was that Anderson was not a dumb criminal.

“I thought that Robert Lee Roy Anderson was operated kind of a low intellectual level, but he was actually very very smart and that was one thing that allowed him to carry out such sophisticated crimes at such a young age,” Sandy said.

“He was intelligent, he was smart, he didn’t have much of a criminal record,” Long said.

“My personal view was he believed he was smarter than everybody else.”

But Anderson made mistakes.

Investigators found a roll of duct tape in the back of Anderson’s truck and something else that proved Streyle had been there too.

“All we found from Mrs Streyle were two human head hairs with hair roots, but technology of the day was able to extract DNA from those hair roots and establish those were Mrs Streyle’s hairs and we found them in the back of Mr. Anderson’s truck,” Long said.

Plus, that duct tape that was found in the back of Anderson’s truck, matched up perfectly with some other strands of duct tape that investigators found in an area by the Big Sioux River south of Baltic, where a piece of Streyle’s shirt was found.

It was the big break in the case they needed.

“Without the identification of those two hairs that we found in the back of Anderson’s truck, I don’t know if we would have gotten a conviction, it was crucial crucial evidence,” Long said.

“The planning that went into these crimes he planned out every detail, he took weeks and months it was already thought about it, he was obsessed with it which is common with serial killers, and he just spent almost every minute of every day, planning out how he would carry out his crimes,” Sandy said.

“One could say it’s probably the biggest crime that’s ever come out of this area,” Phil said.

“He was an evil man, he was probably the most evil man I was ever involved with,” Long said.

Anderson, who was on death row waiting to die by lethal injection, took his own life in prison in 2003. He was found hanging in his cell by a bed sheet tied to a bar.

‘Duct Tape Killer’ will be released January 15.

Some of the proceeds will be donated to help victims of domestic violence. All three authors will be at a book signing at Barne’s and Noble in Sioux Falls on January 18.