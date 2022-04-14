SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota, private businesses, and Dakota State University are working together to create a new industry that is expected to produce thousands of good-paying jobs.

DSU in Madison and a high-security research center in Sioux Falls will be at the center of a growing industry in South Dakota.

“We think that the earliest we could open the building would be the fall of 2025,” DSU President Jose-Marie Griffiths told the crowd gathered at Premier Bank in Sioux Falls.

Last month, a plan José-Marie Griffiths helped shape, led to Governor Kristi Noem signing two bills.

One will lead to the expansion of DSU Cyber programs and the other to the construction of a highly secure cyber research center in Sioux Falls which will employ about 500 people.

“When Dr. Griffiths came to lead Dakota State University that was a game-changer for us. She is a premier expert in the world of technology, cyber security and education,” said Noem.

Right now the cyber world in the U.S. is concentrated on the coasts, but Griffith’s vision will create what some are calling the Silicon Prairie. It all starts in the classrooms and labs at DSU.

“When we look at a system that’s been broken into hacked, we can go in, sometimes we can reverse engineer the code,” said Griffiths.

This English-born cyber expert with a Dutch name ended up in South Dakota because of her husband. She met Don King on the Isle of Crete during a NATO Study Institute program. He grew up in Iowa and encouraged her to look at jobs in the Midwest.

“As my husband said if they ever designed a university around my area of expertise and capabilities it would have been DSU,” said Griffiths.

So in 2015, she accepted the job as president, knowing she could use her national contacts to raise the school’s profile. Griffiths wants the school to grow, but not too much.

“That allows us to be agile, we can move quickly we can try things out without bringing down a large organization so we can accept a certain amount of innovative failure if you like but we can try things out,” said Griffiths.

For instance, there is an ongoing program in one of the labs that is exploring potential security risks involving your smart appliances. DSU Students are looking at the possibility that hackers could get to your network through your fridge. This is just one example of the kind of innovation going on at DSU under Griffiths. She has had several presidential appointments, led projects for more than two dozen U.S. federal agencies and worked with international agencies like NATO and the United Nations.

Because of her experience, Griffiths is guiding the cyber industry in South Dakota toward work that will be top secret.

“That’s cyber security addressing national security and defense, it’s not the kinds, it’s not all there for the benefit of a business unless they are defense contractors so that’s the kind of work that we’re trying to build and that’s where a great need exists,” said Griffiths.

Griffiths says what she loves about DSU is not just the technology, it’s the people

“The people of DSU the people of Madison, the people of Sioux Falls the people of South Dakota are pretty amazing people as good as people anywhere,” said Griffiths. “And they can accomplish as much as, if not more, there aren’t a lot of egos in this part of the world people are relatively humble and all I’ve tried to do is shine a light and really let people be the best that they can be.”