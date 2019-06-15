MADISON & BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is expanding with new businesses and construction and it’s not alone.

Several other communities in the area are also investing in their downtowns.

From murals to burgers, Brookings city officials strive to enhance the downtown area’s ambience.

“Downtown Brookings has a lot of various retail opportunities. There’s boutiques, there’s restaurants of all sorts. There’s just a lot for everyone. If you like the bar scene, we have different outside places you can come see either at cubbies or at skinners, lots of places to come check out,” Ashley Biggar, downtown Brookings director, said.

Biggar says there are some parts of downtown that won’t change.

“Brookings is both a collective of historical buildings as well as new and upcoming, and also refinished buildings as well, so there’s a lot going on,” Ashley Biggar said.

Another South Dakota city that is growing it’s downtown is Madison.

“A lot of variety downtown between restaurants, bars, radio stations, boutiques,” Eric Hortness said.

City leaders say by bringing in more jobs, downtowns will continue to flourish.

“The hope is that by driving that manufacturing and primary job creation that that has a lot of spinoff effects which in turn will create a lot of opportunities on the retail side whether that’s downtown or anywhere else in Lake county,” Eric Fosheim, executive Director Lake Area Improvement Corp, said.

And more jobs keep coming to Madison.

“Total in the next 3 to 5 years we anticipate about 350 new jobs coming to Madison, so that would be a huge boost to the downtown retail district,” Eric Fosheim said.

Another asset downtowns across KELOLAND take part in are events involving local businesses.

“A summer long activity that we have, it’s amazing, it’s Downtown at Sundown. So that’s a seven week long concert series right in Brookings so every night we bring in a headliner we bring in a local opener. We have free family fun, free, absolutely free. Every Thursday night we have various retail vendors, various food vendors, we have activities for the kids you name it,” Ashley Biggar said.

“Discovery day is basically our crazy days where all of downtown Egan Avenue will be shutdown similar idea with sidewalk sales, food vendors, music, kids inflatable’s. In the morning we also have a 10k run, 5k run, and a kids fun run,” Eric Hortness, Madison area chamber of Commerce executive director, said.

If you’re wondering what your downtown has to offer, these city officials say the best place to look is at their websites.

Speaking of events, downtown Sioux Falls will be having one. The Pride Parade Saturday morning at 10 a.m.