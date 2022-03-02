SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The downtown Sioux Falls skyline is going to look a lot different in two years.

There are a number of projects in the works here in downtown Sioux Falls including the Steel District and Cherapa’s 2, 3 and 4.

There will be an additional 340 residential units, 200 hotel rooms, 80,000-square-feet of retail space, 60,000-square-feet of convention space and 200,000-square-feet of office space. It’s estimated the total of these two projects will cost about a $500 million.

“The skyline is going to change with the height of the buildings, the density the type of development the quality of development and experience of the people for downtown is just going to be knocked out of the park with the new additions to what we are seeing,” Eckhoff said.

In Wednesday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll learn more on the construction that’s happening, and a look at how crews are using tons of dynamite to blast through the quartzite that’s nearly 12 feet thick in some places.