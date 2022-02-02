SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not many businesses can say they’ve been around for 120 years. But one downtown Sioux Falls business has reached that milestone.

Thomas James and Bechtold Jewelry opened in 1902. Thomas Faini took ownership of the business in 2018.

“It’s something to be celebrated, not too many businesses can actually maintain a succession all the way through for 120 years so we wanted to celebrate that, I think it’s a celebratory thing for the city of Sioux Falls,” CEO and master jeweler Thomas Faini said.

All year long they will be doing special events to celebrate. Coming up in Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we take a look at the history of the business.