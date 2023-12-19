SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls church says its new holiday tradition has definitely taken root in downtown Sioux Falls. We’ve been showing you how First United Methodist Church replaced its dying Christmas tree located along Minnesota Avenue with an artificial pine. Not only has the community embraced the artificial tree, but so has wildlife.

Some people consider this decorated tree in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church a sacred space.

“Especially in the midst of our world that is full of a lot of darkness right now. I think this tree symbolizes something new and something more hopeful,” First United Methodist Associate Pastor Jordan Louks said.

That’s why it’s known as the new version of Dorothy’s Tree of Hope, in memory of a Sioux Falls woman who wanted to see the site decorated each Christmas. The original tree had to be taken down. But the church says the artificial tree has been more than an adequate replacement.

“We’ve had a lot of people, we’ve noticed, just walking, it’s been such a nice winter, walking through the parking lot and just stopping and pausing to take the tree in. We’ve had people even drive in, we’ve just noticed that they just kind of take a moment for themselves to enjoy the beauty of the tree,” First United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Sara Nelson said.

The 40-foot tall tree was made in Texas.

“They say everything is bigger in Texas and so, I think that’s true,” (laughs) Nelson said.

The star on top adds another five feet to the towering tree.

“So it’s been fun to see that all come together,” Nelson said.

The tree required more than just some assembly required. Crews carefully stacked what amounted to giant wreathes as part of the setup.

“You could see them putting the different rings up and our trustee chair was here and he was out. I don’t know if he was monitoring them put it up and it was an extensive process. But they knew what they were doing in putting it up and it was fun to see it put together and finally, when it was lit that night, it was pretty magical, actually,” Louks said.

The tree is flocked with 38,150 LED lights that remain illuminated throughout the entire day.

“We really felt like we wanted to light it all day, all night and so since it turned on, since we lit it up, it has continued to share the light of hope 24/7,” Nelson said.

An unexpected ornament perched in the tree early on when an owl was spotted in the branches.

“I think it tells us that even wildlife is embracing the new tree,” Nelson said.

“Our church’s vision is to be a sanctuary of Christian hope, love and encouragement in the heart of Sioux Falls, and I think it’s cool that the owl, part of our vision is so people can find a place where they can belong, and the owl found a place that it can belong in the tree so I think that’s kind of cool,” Louks said.

Crews poured a concrete platform to serve as a sturdy base for the tree. And now, the church is thinking of ways to put that platform to good use once they remove the tree for the season.

“Possibly a place to maybe have worship, outdoors. We do a couple of worship services outdoors every year. We’ve talked about it being a prayer labyrinth, there’s a variety of possibilities,” Nelson said.

Church leaders say any initial skepticism of an artificial tree somehow lessening the meaning of the holiday hasn’t come to pass. The Christmas message of hope is just as real, even if the tree isn’t.

“We live in a world that is in need of light, is in need of those moments of hope and moments of joy and so I think the tree provides some of those moments, which is a gift,” Nelson said.

The tree will be taken down sometime after Christmas and packed away until next year.

The church staff checks every couple of days to see if the owl is still perched in the tree.