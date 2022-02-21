GETTYSBURG, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve shared many stories about the tight real estate market affecting inventories of homes and apartments in KELOLAND. But is it also a seller’s market for, of all things, an old Air Force base?

Perry Groten has a preview of Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND.

I’m standing in front of a radar tower currently operated by the FAA, north of Gettysburg, South Dakota. But decades ago, there was a much different mission here.

That’s when the U.S. Air Force ran a radar installation at this very location. You can still see some memories of the site with several buildings still standing, including a large barracks, as well as a mess hall and even a gymnasium. But, as you can see, the site has fallen into disrepair through the decades ever since the Air Force abandoned the site back in the late-1960’s.

But the current owner sees a lot of promise in this site and he’s willing to sell it to whoever’s willing to spend millions of dollars for it.

