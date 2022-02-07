SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Go to the supermarket and you are likely to find a few South Dakota-made products here and there. The Mecca of South Dakota-made products could very well be a little store on Highway 37 South of Mitchell.

Colby, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Bacon & Onion, Garlic & Parsley, Pepper Jack, Habanero, Caraway, Tomato & Basil, just some of the kinds of cheese you will find in the coolers of the Dimock Cheese store.

7 miles from Parkston and 17 miles from Mitchell the store opened in 2019. The idea from the beginning was to feature locally made products. Business Manager Bailee Mogck has been here since the store opened.

“We try to stay South Dakota made, if we can’t find South Dakota stuff we go to our local state neighbors and if we find a cute little shop thanks kind of just like us then we will bring in their product as well,” said Mogck.

And customers appreciate a one-stop-shop.

“Not only is there just one locker, so if you, like my kids they love stuff from the Renner Locker my family loves stuff from the Kaylor Locker you can get it from all over in one stop. And that’s what I love about it I don’t have to travel all over the place to get what I want.”

There are a lot of homegrown businesses packed into this store.

Manager Kim Tiede can just about name them all off the top of her head starting with Dakota Honey.

“We keep carrying more and more of their products, they have honey they have barbecue sauce, they have spun honey they have candles they are a young group of people, 48 Peppers, they are a young couple from Mitchell that’s really the only product they make that’s really taken off around here in the store. Grasslands Gourmet is soups dried soups and cornbread beer breads we have dip mixes and hot cocoa and they are actually a group of retired teachers from Onida,” said Tiede.

From Gaylen’s Popcorn made in Madison to Aunt Lisa Caramel rolls in Colome, all these businesses have something in common. They are small and in some cases downright tiny.

“A lot of them are young families just getting going they find a great product and they decide to get it out there in the world some of them have full-time jobs in addition to what they are doing for themselves or for the products they are making for our store so it is exciting,” said Tiede.

With all this fantastic food you might need something to drink. The Dimock Cheese store also features locally brewed beer, Remedy is on tap. You will also find bottles of your favorite locally made wines.

You can drink on-site or take it home. The number of distilled spirits may surprise you too. From Chad Greenways Grey Duck vodka to Clay Turner Rye Whiskey.

The variety is impressive and customers say it’s one thing to see this on TV, it’s another to walk in the door.

“The smells alone, I want everything, I want the wine I want the cheese I want the popcorn, I want all of it!”

Every big business has a small start and maybe this will be the spark that helps launch the next South Dakota success story, just like Dimock Cheese.