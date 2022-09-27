SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sanford Sports Complex on the northwest side of Sioux Falls is really beginning to take shape.

“Well, we certainly think it is,” Sanford Sports Academy Director Todd Kolb said.

The staff at the Sanford Sports Complex say the new facility will rival any sport facilities in this area and it keeps growing by the day.

What started out as a vision a few years ago is now becoming a reality.

“It’s been a lot of work and a lot of work by a lot of different people, and first of all the vision of or leadership and what we wanted this sports complex to be, it’ll be a way for us to give back to the community and create an opportunity for families to have experiences,” Kolb said.

It was already home to the Pentagon where there are several basketball and volleyball courts, including the main one that seats a few thousand people.

But there are also nine football fields, eight multi-purpose fields that will be used mainly for soccer as well as five softball fields and five baseball fields that are nearing competition.

Together they makeup a facility that will make Sioux Falls a destination for sports activities.

“It’s going to bring people from all over the region and all over the nation whether it be for training or tournaments or events like that, so it’s going to be a great boon for the complex but also for the community,” Kolb said.

Steve Young is the president of Sanford Sports. When he looks out here, he says he’s amazed at the transformation.

“It’s incredible if you drove by this place, you’d see farmland basically just baron land and really nothing on it and all of a sudden you see 18 turf fields, plus all the development happening west of Westport it’s quite a transformation in just two years,” Young said.

Young says the Sanford Sports Complex is a diamond in the rough in the world of sports, that’s only getting more recognition every year.

“As this campus continues to grow it’s going to be a diamond in the rough, it’s been fun to watch it develop over the last couple of years,” Young said.

What they’re also learning is that by building diamonds and courts other economic development opportunities are following.

A couple of weeks ago, Sanford broke ground on a multi-million dollar virtual care center that will serve patients all across the Midwest.

Plus there’s another new hotel going up near Great Shots golf, which they say is needed to accommodate those who will be traveling here.

“It’s part of spending time with mom and dad or your siblings or your aunts and uncles or grandparents so if we can provide situations where that is fostered where people come together whether it be for training or a game or to just come watch that’s really what this is all about,” Kolb said.

Baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, golf, the Sanford Sports complex is turning out to be a field of dreams and not just for elite athletes.

“This complex is for all people, yes there’ll be high level games going on out here, softball games and soccer games of course, but it’s also for people who maybe never picked up a baseball bat or maybe never played softball or kicked a soccer ball this place is for them also,” Kolb said.

“I think it’s something a lot of people in this region are going to be proud of as this thing continues to develop and something we can all be proud of,” Young said.

The Sanford Sports Complex is also home to one rugby field. Some of the young baseball teams have already started using the fields for practice and scrimmage games.