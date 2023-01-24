SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations.

Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.

The Daktronics showroom in Brookings has been visited by representatives of countless professional sports teams.

“We probably have 60 percent market share in the sport, in some leagues we have more, some less, but we’ve become the leader in LED video displays,” Jay Parker, the Vice President of Live Events at Daktronics said.

From baseball..

“We’re in the process of shipping the Minnesota Twins,” Parker said.

…to basketball…

“At the same time we’re working on the LA Clippers,” Parker said.

….football….

“Also have the Green Bay Packers project,” Parker said.

….soccer and more.

“A lot of college and university projects, from FCS to FBS projects,” Parker said.

The products manufactured in Brookings can be seen on some of the largest platforms in the world.

“This is the 18th out of 19 years in a row that Daktronics displays have been showcased at the Super Bowl,” Parker said.

A major public company that all started with an idea from two SDSU professors.

“These two professors had a dream wanted to figure out a way to retain some of that talent that graduated from SDSU with an engineering degree and retain them in South Dakota,” Parker said.

That dream of providing local South Dakota jobs paid off in a big way.

“We’ve got 2,700 employees worldwide,” Parker said. “There’s about 1700 total employees in South Dakota split between Brookings and Sioux Falls and then another 300 employees in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.”

Now 50 years later, the company founded to create jobs is struggling to fill them.

“We still could use more people,” Parker said.

Like many businesses across South Dakota, Daktronics has struggled to fill open positions, especially in their warehouse.

“We just need more people to be attracted to South Dakota, it’s not only Daktronics,” Parker said.

“All of our members struggle with workforce,” Kelsey Doom, the President and CEO of the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce said.

The Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce is working to help companies like Daktronics build their workforce in the community.

“We want to be the leader in workforce retention what that looks like is creating the environment where people want to live, helping our businesses to retain our workforce in whatever way they can,” Doom said.

As the competition for workers has grown in recent years, Daktronics says the cost of labor has also gone up.

“We have to have a good enough value proposition for our employees to work and stay at Daktronics over somewhere else,” Parker said.

Along with investing in their workforce, Daktronics has recently made a $15 million investment in their warehouse, which includes adding more robots and machinery to help make up for the shortage of workers.

“It’s really about, where can you get automation? The more automating you can get, you can take people that used to do that job and can have those people do another more value-added task,” Parker said.

But all of it means spending more money to produce their LED products.

“A year ago there was a bad shortage of semiconductors,” Parker said.

At a time when the price of parts was also skyrocketing.

“We’re a world-class manufacturing facility, as long as you have parts,” Park said.

In their public SEC report, Daktronics said ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflation for materials and freight caused volatility in their cash flow, pricing and order volumes.

​”As a company, we’ve got over 400 million dollars in backlogs, so we have orders, that’s the largest backlog we’ve ever had as a company,” Parker saisd.

Parker says the company has seen an incredible increase in demand since the pandemic. Many stadiums delayed replacing equipment until fans were back in the seats.

“A lot of these people that may have deferred for a year, year and a half are now buying product,” Parker said.

And as those orders come in, Daktronics has been seeking more workers to meet rising demand and working to secure enough parts to fulfill them in this now slowly improving supply chain.

“Today, parts are coming in, we’ve had to bring in more inventory than we ever have to just to meet delivery dates for our clients,” Parker said.

So despite the ups and downs of operating a company throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, Daktronics continues to spread South Dakota made products all over the world.

​”Every day we wake up and work to build and ship products over the door,” Parker said.

A service they plan to continue for many years to come.

“Being a South Dakota company, that’s part of our culture, to take care of the customer, not only today when they buy the product, but 10 years from now when they replace it,” Parker said.

While nearly all of the Daktronics displays across the U.S. are made in Brookings, Sioux Falls and Redwood Falls, Minnesota, the company is also working to expand its market share across the globe with manufacturing facilities in Ireland and China.