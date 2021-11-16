Dakota State University’s podcast on all things cyber

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — If you just do a simple search, you can probably find a podcast on just about any topic. A group at Dakota State University recently started one about all things cyber – called Cyberology.

Episodes are released monthly and have covered topics including e-sports, cybercrime, and artificial intelligence.

“We have so many great things happening on campus so we basically have a never-ending list for who we can bring in to talk about things, so it’s really great. We just kind of move around campus and pick people in each college and bring them in to talk about whatever their field of expertise is,” Jen Burris, strategic communications coordinator, co-host said.

Coming up in Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll give you a behind the scenes look at how this podcast is produced and how it got started.