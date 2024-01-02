SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State University has become a big source of pride for the city of Madison.

Forty years ago, the school was in danger of being closed and turned into a prison. Instead, then-Governor Bill Janklow pushed for it to be transformed into South Dakota’s tech school.

DSU has since gained a national reputation as one of the country’s best schools for cyber security and cyber operations.

Beadle Hall, the oldest building on campus in 1886, South Dakota wasn’t even a state yet.

The word computer meant a person who was good with numbers. Now, just about this whole campus is focused on computers and everything that makes them work.

José-Marie Griffiths, the president of DSU, is a knowledgeable, accessible, and well-respected voice in the cyber world. She took the job as president in 2015

“The program mix at Dakota State was very very closely aligned with my background and experience. And I knew that Dakota State was probably my last job and I wanted to be in a place where I could contribute,” said Griffiths.

And contribute she has, Dakota State is competing and holding its own against much bigger schools.

“She has partnerships and relationships that she’s brought to the university, being crafted in division that the entire campus has truly rallied around when we think about the things we were doing before we were doing them but we just didn’t have the platform to compete at a level that she had and what’s she’s done for the university is transformative,” said Ashley Podhradsky the vice president for research and economic development at DSU

“There are only 10 universities across the country that are designated through the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security for Cyber Operations, Cyber Defense, and Cyber Research, and so it is a pretty big deal to see that here in Madison, South Dakota,” said Podhradsky .

Griffiths says one of the things that attracted her to Madison is the size of the school, “I have found over the years there is a special quality to smaller institutions where student and faculty and staff get to know each other much more, she said.

Griffiths says that given its mission, DSU can’t help but grow, but her plan is for what she calls modest growth. She brought a focus on artificial intelligence with her when she arrived in Madison almost nine years ago. Sen. Mike Rounds applauds that foresight.

“They will be incorporating artificial intelligence into cyber operations as we speak. We use artificial intelligence right now in our weapons systems, but we need to make sure we use it in our cyber defenses as well as our offensive capabilities because our adversaries are doing that right now,” said Rounds.

Griffiths isn’t stopping at artificial intelligence, she wants the university to be ready for the next big thing and that is quantum computing. A quantum computer prototype was recently featured on 60 minutes. A problem that could take today’s best super computer a million years to solve, could be cracked by a quantum computer in a second.

“Two to three years ago, I started to talk about quantum computing. We need to be involved in quantum computing for exactly the same reasons, particularly in cyber security. Not everyone needs to work with quantum machines when they become fully available, but a certain group of people will need to, and there will be jobs for them,” said Griffiths.

Whether it’s artificial intelligence or quantum computing Griffiths wants DSU to be ready to contribute. Griffiths says DSU plans to brief South Dakota lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session on the future impacts of quantum computing.