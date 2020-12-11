Cybercriminals on dark web impacting more people in KELOLAND

A growing number of people in KELOLAND are being impacted by the dark web, especially now that the holidays are here. In fact, one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the world tells KELOLAND News that your risk of being targeted by scammers is about 30 percent higher than usual right now. And most of that activity can be traced to the dark web.

To understand the dangers of the dark web, we must first understand what it is. The best explanation may be to think of an iceberg. On top, is the internet as we know it, Google, Yahoo, Facebook and surfing the web. In other words, the stuff we see. Next, you have the deep web, it’s the important and often private information we need everyday. For example, passwords, medical records, subscriptions and financial information. Then there is the dark web. If you’ve never seen the dark web there’s a reason, you can’t get there from Google or Yahoo or Bing.

According to Brian Stack the Vice President of Dark Web Intelligence at Experian. You need a special browser — one is called TOR, it was developed by MIT and the U.S. Navy during the 90′ to keep information safe.

“The dark web is not really a specific place, it’s not one specific piece of software, the TOR network and browser I referenced is only just one slice. And that’s what I really like to get across, the dark web is really is anywhere where people are doing illicit activities. We focus on personal information being stolen, but there’s also drugs, guns other illicit behavior and that can occur on any of the anonymous service or networks,” Stack said.

Companies like Experian will monitor the dark web for you for a monthly fee. If they find something they will alert you. For instance, a Sioux Falls woman recently got an alert on her credit report that her email was found on the dark web.

Experts, like Ashley Podhradsky of Dakota State University, say an alert about an email isn’t as serious as a social security number or a current password.

“People’s personal identity information or PII is on the dark web, and the challenge is that people can buy that and then try to scam you or steal your identity, and so there are some things you need to do as consumers. One, you need to check your credit reports, make sure there are no accounts being opened in your name,” Podhradsky said.

Also keep your passwords unique, long and change them frequently.

“And ensuring that you limit the amount of information you’re putting about yourself on online forms is another thing you can do to help protect yourself,” Podhradsky said.

If your email address is found on a list on the dark web, you might expect an uptick in phishing emails coming your way. Phishing is when a hacker tries to trick you into revealing information. So make sure the email messages in your inbox are actually from Costco or UPS.

Podhradsky, an associate professor of digital forensics is also part of a team that is protecting South Dakotans from criminals using the dark web.

“In the state of South Dakota the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division has initiated a program where the DigForCe lab at Dakota State University, we are actively scouring the dark web for domains and for the state of South Dakota, so we are looking at entities in our state and seeing what credential leaks are out there, if people are selling server credentials or vulnerabilities and we’re letting them know so they can protect themselves,” Podhradsky said.

Stack also sees the dark web as a growing threat. He predicts an increase in deep fake technology. For example, manipulating someone’s image and voice into a realistic but phony video. And he also predicts an increase in Ransomware. That’s where hackers encrypt a business’s vital information and demand payment to unlock it.

As law enforcement agencies move to stop these crimes, the criminals just become more sophisticated.

“Whether it be Interpol or the FBI aw enforcement has gotten much better at trying to infiltrate some of the major sites, but because of that there’s a lot more security a lot more encryption that’s coming down the pike that is trying to make it harder for law enforcement to get access to some of these systems and services, so this is not a problem that is just going to go away. You can’t just shut down the dark web, it’s too big, too broad and too diverse and in too many different countries,” Stack said.

Even though we often feel safe because we live in this part of the country, that doesn’t matter to cybercriminals halfway around the world. As the dark web gets darker, understanding the threat is the first step in protecting ourselves.

Stack and Podhradsky agree the dark web isn’t all bad, there are some legitimate uses. Whistleblowers have used it to safely uncover corruption and political dissidents can safely communicate without fear of reprisal.