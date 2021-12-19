Critters up-close at The Outdoor Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is adding more technology to its trail cameras.

The staff has now installed a video camera in Sertoma Park, joining the still camera that’s been snapping photos of wildlife for several years. Animals of all types have already photo-bombed the video camera.

“We’ve had everything from otters to raccoons to coyotes, fox, owls, pretty much everything you find in the country we have living right here in the middle of Sioux Falls,” Derek Klawitter with The Outdoor Campus said.

The Outdoor Campus posts images of these “urban animals” every week on social media. Find out how the motion-detecting capabilities of the cameras can sometimes backfire on the staff, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND.