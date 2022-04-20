SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is busy with construction this spring as several major new projects are underway, but for the first time in Sioux Falls history, the bulk of that construction is happening vertically.

The 10-story Cherapa two project will soon be the tallest building in downtown Sioux Falls; it’s just a few blocks south of the nine-story Steel District project also underway by Falls park.

“These two projects are really changing what downtown Sioux Falls looks like and its changing the construction in downtown Sioux Falls,” Lloyd companies Chief Operating Officer Jake Quasney said.

While there are plenty of trucks and other construction equipment helping on these projects.

“When you’re talking about 150 feet up in the air, you’ve got to have sophisticated equipment to get it up there,” Quasney said.

The central point of both of these projects are the cranes.

“There’s just cranes all over the place, everywhere you look there’s a crane in the air,” Jerke Construction Crane Forman Dave Siebenahler said.

The KELOLAND Skycam on the Falls Park tower reveals just how many cranes it takes to get these projects underway.

“Currently there are six cranes on site,” Quasney said.

The Steel District is using several crawler cranes right now as the office building and parking ramp are the first to go vertical.

“The big one to get the office up is a little over 200 feet tall,” Quasney said.

“Right now it stands probably around 210 to 220 feet tall,” Eric Bender, the Director of Field Operations at Journey Construction said.

The biggest crane in Sioux Falls this summer is the tower crane working on the Cherapa project.

“When you have tight job sites and constraints its better to have a tower crane you can pick from one location,” Bender said.

It’s not the type of crane you usually find in Sioux Falls.

“Most of them that are downtown a lot of them are coming from out of town, they’re coming from Wyoming, Minneapolis, the big tower crane at Cherapa, that came from Minneapolis,” Siebenahler said.

Jerke Construction is a crane rental and rigging company that helps with a variety of construction projects around Sioux Falls.

“Our biggest challenge is getting enough certified guys to run the cranes,” Siebenahler said.

He says the cranes may cost millions of dollars a piece, but finding certified operators is always the biggest challenge.

“All our guys are certified, you have to be certified to work here as certified crane operators,” Siebenahler said.

“Definitely its a highly skilled position,” Bender said. “There’s a lot of communication with that, there’s a lot of safety aspects you’ve got to look at. It can be a highly stressful job too when you’ve got a lot of guys looking to make picks, so there’s a lot of stress involved with it, when it comes to safety it’s got to be on the forefront of everything you’re doing up there.”

Just getting to work can be stressful for the crane operator at the Cherapa project. He says it at least 15 minutes to climb up roughly 240 steps into the cab of this tower crane every morning. But this is just the beginning; as the summer moves on and these projects begin taking vertical shape, you’ll see even more cranes at both of these downtown job sites.

“Roughly in about three or four weeks we’ll have another tower crane to help take care of the parking ramp and serve buildings three and four,” Bender said. “When we get closer to summer there could be upwards of six cranes up in the air.”

More cranes means even more of a delicate dance for all of the crane operators working together on the same project.

“Once you start getting six cranes up in the air too, you’ve got to make sure all of those guys are communicating and talking to each other and planning out the day so you know where everybody is going to be at at any given time,” Bender said.

We have a lot of really great operators here in the community and a lot of professionals who are talented,” Quasney said.

While these tall projects are a new challenge for the construction community in Sioux Falls…

“When you’re doing urban projects, you want to be able to get vertical, you want to be able to get bigger things and it hasn’t been something that was in the cards for Sioux Falls construction, but we’re seeing it now, we’re there,” Quasney said.

…these construction crews are excited to be a part of creating a new Sioux Falls skyline.

“It is exciting. You think about all the guys and gals putting this together and all the work that’s going in here, it’s exciting to be a part of this and see the evolving Sioux Falls and really taking it to the next level,” Bender said.

The presence of cranes downtown will only get stronger as the summer progresses. The second tower crane will be up at the Cherapa place project by next month.