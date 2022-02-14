MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Cow Cam is up and running right now, giving viewers a look into the calving process happening on Dan Lehrman’s operation.

The livestream is watched by viewers around the world, including one language arts classroom in Ortonville, Minnesota, who monitor the cattle to learn about reading non-verbal communication.

“I think even if it’s not in your content area, as I said I teach language arts, and even though I have the background in ag, I still think it’s a wonderful way to have conversations and that skill is also one that many of our students are lacking and so to be able to pull something up there that is actually kind of fun, may not be related to your content but you can have a conversation with them and they are not focused on their devices and they interact with you, that’s always a positive.” Mary Klages, language arts teacher said.

In Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Ariana Schumacher takes a closer look at how the Cow Cam is being used.