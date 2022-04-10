SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — For the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, workers with the Minnehaha County auditor’s office will be counting votes at their traditional location inside the County Administration Building.

The building was closed at the onset of the pandemic, prompting the staff to relocate across the street during the 2020 primary and general elections.

Minnehaha County election workers have had to be nimble during the pandemic.

“We adapt to wherever we are. We’ve done it enough to know how we’ve done it in the past and then you just figure it out,” election worker Connie Ideker said.

The auditor’s office has been on the move during previous pandemic election cycles, counting ballots across the street at the former Election Center as well as at the Old Courthouse Museum. Election workers are glad to be back inside the County Administration Building.

“It worked really well during the pandemic because this building was closed, so they could come over here, we have more room here, but we had adequate room over there to work,” Ideker said.

Once polls close on Tuesday, the election night action shifts down the hall on the second floor.

“So this is the commission chamber room, this is the space that we’ll use to place our tabulating machines,” Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte said.

It’s here where election workers will run ballots through scanning machines to count the votes on Election Night.

“I kind of think that we’ll have the tabulating machines up here as we run through them with tables that are holding the ballots,” Kyte said.

People can watch the vote-counting process outside the county commission chambers through these windows here, further adding transparency to the entire process.

“Public confidence in the voting process is very important. You want to make sure people have confidence that the process is fair and true, so they can be able to watch us perform that process,” Kyte said.

The county has added a fourth scanning machine which should help speed-up the vote count.

“The county purchased another one and that will make a difference on Election Day, but we never make guarantees about when the counting will be done,” Sioux Falls City Clerk Tom Greco said.

But the Minnehaha County election workers can’t get too comfortable on the second floor. That’s because they’ll be moving up here to the third floor where the north side is undergoing a major renovation which will be home to the new county commission chambers as well as a permanent location for the election center.

“This is going to be where the actual commission chambers will be, you can kind of see where they painted-out where the dais will be,” Minnehaha County Assistant Commission Administrator Tyler Klatt said.

Once construction is finished, this is where workers will count ballots for the general election in November.

“This looks totally different. There were offices all over here, so it’s wide-open and it’s very exciting because this will be a big improvement for us,” Klatt said.

The renovation will also include a secure storage room for the vote tabulating machines.

“The important thing with those tabulating machines is the more you move them, they shouldn’t move a lot, because they’re very sensitive, they’re calibrated,” Klatt said.

Moving up just one floor will give election workers room to operate and complete the important task of accurately counting results during future elections.

The election team tested the four tabulating machines on Thursday. One of them had some minor glitches that they expect will be fixed in time for Election Night.