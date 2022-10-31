LE MARS, IOWA (KELO) – It may be Halloween, but Christmas is already on the mind for one Iowa man and his family. In fact, they’ve been in the Christmas spirit since August.

While you may not expect to see Santa or reindeer until at least December, the holiday classics are already lining the driveway of the Scheitler family. And the yard and the fields surrounding their home.

Welcome to Christmas Acres.

“We are estimating right now there is a quarter of a million lights on all the trees, fences, bushes. Plastic blow molds galore; we estimate 900-1,000 this year,” Christmas Acres owner Rob Scheitler said.

For more than 25 years, Scheitler has been spreading holiday cheer with his Christmas decoration display to the Le Mars community and beyond.

Lights as part of the Christmas Acres display

But that decorating starts way before the snow flies.

“Because we are now so big, we started the first weekend of August, August 6th. We open November 19th, so we are working all the way up to that point,” Scheitler said.

You’ll find several snowmen, colorful candy canes and a lot of lights.

So you may be wondering how he keeps it all organized.

“Everything has a number or a letter on it. There’s 25 main electrical feeds that go out to the display, and then branches off from there, but everything has a number or letter on it. Every bush has a number, so everything goes back to the same spot every year to make sure we hit the same breaker,” Scheitler said.

He says the display started out small, but has continued to grow as more people donate decor to his collection.

Candy canes and characters at Christmas Acres display

“If it’s scratched, broken, got some dents in it that’s what we are looking for. A lot of street pole decorations from all the area towns, when the towns are looking to get new ones, they call us and say, ‘Come,’ and get them,” Scheitler said.

One of the reasons the family puts in all this work is to bring joy to people when they visit.

“There are three letters in our driveway “J-O-Y.” Joy. Everybody leaves here with a smile on their face and joy in their heart, and that is our motto. That’s what we try and do,” Scheitler said.

But an even bigger reason is to help out a local organization – the Christian Needs Center, which is a food and clothing pantry serving Plymouth County.

Christmas Acres collects donations for charity

“Last year, we took in $21,000. Our biggest year was 2020 with COVID, every thing was shut down, but we were open, we took in $41,000 that year. In 2012, we started giving money to the Christian Needs Center. Since then, almost $108,000 to the Christian Needs Center,” Scheitler said.

“We are very grateful for every donation that we get either here at the center or those helping Rob. Rob’s great; his light display is amazing,” Christian Needs Center coordinator Susan Van Driel said. “We just use what he gives us in January to budget for the year. We always do some sort of small project in Rob’s name. One year we gave money to the school, for the school lunches to clear out the lunch account at the elementary school.”

While Scheitler admits it’s a big project to take on every year, it’s all worth it.

“I know it is a lot of work, but when we are done, come December 31st when we unplug this for the last time, it’s like, ‘Oh wow, we did it again,'” Scheitler said.

And now the countdown continues until opening day.

The display runs every night November 19 through December 31 from 5 to 10 pm, weather permitting. Scheitler says while it takes several months to set up, it takes about a month to take down.