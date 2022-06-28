BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has been home to the Ellsworth Air Force Base for 80 years. It all started with the Doolittle Raid during World War 2.

Now, the base employs thousands of military personnel and has some of the most advanced aircraft in the nation. Including the B-1 Bomber and soon the B-21 Raider.

The Base is located here in Box Elder. And as you can see construction projects are well underway. That’s because the brand-new B-21 is expected to bring in thousands more people, personnel and families from across the country.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll bring you all the details about how the city of box elder is adjusting to their growing population.