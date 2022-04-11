SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nestled in the middle of Cliff Avenue, Rice Street and the Big Sioux River is the close-knit community of Riverside. Many of the families in this neighborhood live on lower-than-average incomes.

Kristy Tripp and Sherri Donaldson grew up across the street from one another in the Riverside neighborhood of northeastern Sioux Falls. They were also both members of the city’s first Head Start program.

“Riverside has been an impoverished and kind of on the edge kind of a neighborhood forever, for its entire history,” Tripp said. “And due to that, in 1968 when there was a pilot program for Head Start, they chose Laura B. Anderson School to be the site of the pilot program.”

Life took them down separate paths, but recently the childhood friends reconnected because of a new program helping today’s children growing up in Riverside.

“So I walked into the door, scared, didn’t know anybody and didn’t know what to expect, but the first person I’d seen when I walked in the door was Sherri with her big smile and her surprised eyes. And it was really, really a warm welcome. It was a nice greeting, made me feel welcome,” Tripp said.

Tripp and Donaldson have Kid Link to thank for bringing them back together. Every Tuesday night the Kid Link program offers activities for the neighborhood children. Free meals and snacks are also available for families to take home.

“We normally have, you know, sometimes 30-40 volunteers, I mean, that come and help each week,” Donaldson said. “Which is great, you know, we’re not going to turn anybody away, you know. And we currently serve, at least, about 150 meals a week. When we first started it was like 50.”

Their reason for helping? Giving back to the community that gave them so much as kids.

“I just want to make sure that each and every kid that comes across my table or comes across my path knows that they’re seen,” Tripp said. “That they’re acknowledged and they’re seen and they’re loved and they’re cared for and that they’re special.”

Kid Link started as a pilot program with Sioux Falls Thrive, meaning Thrive might soon take the program to other neighborhoods in need.

“It’s not that all of the resources up and leave,” Tripp said. “What that means is that the resources and the community that is here are the ones that really have to lift up this program and continue it going forward in the future, the sustainability of it.”

That means they could use so much more help to continue serving the Riverside neighborhood.

“Bring your ideas, bring your best self for an hour a week,” Tripp said. “Come on out here and really see what’s going on because once you see what’s going on, your next question is going to be, ‘how can I help and what can I do to get involved in this.’ It’s really that interesting and powerful of an energy.”

And they have big goals for reaching even more children.

“We need a van. We need a bus to get these kids down here, especially in the summertime,” Tripp said. “There’s so much going on and there’s so much space and we have the resources to serve more kids, especially in the summertime. So let’s get some transportation down here to get those kids here so that we can serve them and help them.”

For Tripp and Donaldson, this program isn’t about charity. It’s community.

“We want that concept of community and community building to be shared with everybody,” Tripp said. “Like Sherri and I, who came from a really wonderful community. Perfect? No. Impoverished? Yes, somewhat. But you know what, we didn’t feel like we were receiving charity but we darn sure know that we had a community around us that cared for us, that looked after us that helped us get the resources and access to the resources that we needed to make a path in our lives.”

“I’m glad she walked through those doors,” Donaldson said.

“And so am I. And I’ll keep coming back,” Tripp said.

Kid Link is every Tuesday night at the Sermon on the Mount Mennonite Church across the street from Laura B. Anderson Elementary School.