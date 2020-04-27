College seniors trying to find a sense of normalcy

The path to graduation is a long but ultimately fulfilling road for college seniors. The journey for the class of 2020, however, has taken quite a detour due to COVID-19, with many fearful of losing the traditional celebration to get their diplomas.

Cassie Schoenhard remembers arriving for her freshman year at the University of South Dakota.

Bringing with her bags filled both with supplies and unbridled optimism.

“It was just a really exciting time, and I remember being so nervous and also just so ready to take on the next, for me, three years,” Schoenhard said.

That same year, she was rushed into the Theta Sorority.

“I learned a lot from it and, you know, I made some of my best friends in college; I’m going to be in one of my roommates weddings in September,” Schoenhard said.

Last Summer, she landed an internship in the university’s marketing department. Today, she’s a senior.

“It was really busy, but it was also really exciting. I learned a lot, not only from my internship but just trying to get that work, life, balance down,” Schoenhard said.

But before that could be achieved, the decision was made by university officials to close down campus as COVID-19 numbers continued to rise in South Dakota.

As students had to return home, Schoenhard’s spirits began to fall.

“I’m… obviously disappointed that I can’t be on campus… enjoying and reminiscing on these last three years,” Schoenhard said.

“It was a very difficult decision. We knew it was one that had to be made for the safety and health of our USD and greater community, ” Gestring said.

President Sheila Gestring says they’ve shifted many campus activities and events online, but some just aren’t the same.

“We often honor the honors graduates, all of the athletic competitions were ended. There were plays and presentations of research, and a whole host of things that celebrate the accomplishments of our students,” Gestring said.

And others, like senior graduation, are left uncertain.

“We want to do everything we can to help students be successful and celebrate them going on to the next stage of their life,” Gestring said.

While some big steps on the way out for Seniors have unceremoniously been taken, there are still plenty more ahead.

“I trust in whoever is figuring this out to do what they need to do to keep us safe, but also, maybe, give us, if possible, a ceremony to celebrate what we’ve done,” Schoenhard said.

Gestring speculates that they might have the chance to honor the class of 2020 later in the Fall.

Right now, she remains hopeful.

“We’re still planning toward a hopeful graduation celebration in the fall. You know, we’re exploring different options for dates, and we’re really hoping that this pandemic is done by then and we can get back to gathering in large groups,” Gestring said.

“Even though we might not have a formal ceremony, I think the context surrounding graduation is what’s most important to us,” Schoenhard said

Schoenhard says while getting her degree is an important milestone in her life, it’s the journey leading up to it that gives it meaning.

“Having all of your friends and family come together is really the most important thing, being able to celebrate all of the important accomplishments we’ve made,” Schoenhard said.

While socially distant at home, she’s made it a priority to keep in close contact with her sorority sisters; trying to find some normalcy.

“I think we have been talking about, ‘What we should plan? What should we do?’ It’s going to be so exciting to see each other again that we’re not going to know what to do,” Schoenhard said.

Gestring says that in this time of separation there is a silver lining.

“People valuing relationships, and also seeing people come together for the greater good,” Gestring said.

While many things have been taken away, Schoenhard is keeping that optimism she’s carried with her from the very beginning.

“Really try and stick it to graduating because I know that motivation right now is really low for probably all of us, so just stick through it, and we’re so close. We’re almost done, and, I think, once this is all done – once all the dust has settled, we will all be able to come together and celebrate,” Schoenhard said.

Because, while the current path to graduation still isn’t clear, at least they’re all walking it together.

Schoenhard says that she one day plans to return to USD to get her Bachelor of Fine Arts and she’s currently majoring in Marketing.