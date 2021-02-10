Collaborating with art and sound

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Art can be defined in many different ways. Two groups of students at Dakota State University, are combining art and music to create sound collages.

This music is the work of Dylan Van Den Hemel.

As part of sound design class, he was tasked with coming up with a sound to interpret a picture.

“The picture that I had, it had like a guitar, a statue of an angel, water, birds, so I started from the front, I made the guitar playing almost all the time, that is the center piece and then I would move back into the track, heavier more chaotic stuff that’s in the background,” sound design class, student, Dylan Van Den Hemel said.

The picture itself was created by student Anna Vonkeman.

“We got a bunch of old National Geographic magazines, and we just got to go wild with scissors, and rubber cement, and cutting and pasting, and we had frames that we had drawn out on paper so we’d know what size to make it, so it was just kind of whatever we wanted,” design art class, student, Anna Vonkeman said.

It is all part of a collaborative project between the two classes at DSU.

“My honors students, I tasked with creating images that were about sound, so we were studying sound, its effects on matter, like evidence of what it can do, physically and possibly physiologically,” assistant professor of art, Angela Behrends said.

Once Angela Behrends’ class finished creating the images, they were given to Sandra Champion’s sound design students.

“They got to do something that was actually a little bit different with these digital collages and to explore how you would sonically represent somebody else’s artistic vision, which was really fun,” director of music programs, instructor in digital sound design program, Sandra Champion said.

Student, Hanna Rowe, says the project was different yet fun.

She was assigned to interpret sound for this piece.

“I looked at it again and saw it was an anatomically correct heart, and it was so interesting that someone, I think she’s a freshman, did an anatomically correct heart,” sound design class, student, Hanna Rowe said. “My parents are in the medical field, so I took inspiration of what they see on a daily basis, my mom especially, she was an ER nurse for 10 years, so seeing the heart I was like this could be something sad brought to something good is what I believed it was.”

These sound collages are on display throughout Heston Hall here on campus.

Using a QR code, you can actually listen to the pieces.

“All you need to do is get your camera out, put your camera right up to the QR code and then it will pull up a website, and then it has my name, or whoever else’s name made that, and then you hit play, and it will play the track, so right there you can just look at the picture and have the song going,” Van Den Hemel said.

A combination of different art elements that students say creates a unique experience for viewers.

“For us, we are in an art class and we have our pencils and our markers and art is hands-on, like drawing and that kind of thing, and then for the students in the sound class, they’re working with sound, and for them, that’s the art, and so I think it’s really cool,” Vonkeman said.

“I think that’s what made this so successful is that you have two different forces, who have the same idea but two different ways of looking at it, and it really turned out better than everybody expected,” Howe said.

Both professors say they plan to continue collaborating on projects like this, and even add more pieces to the walls of Heston Hall.