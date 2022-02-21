GETTYSBURG, SD (KELO) — Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota has been on the front lines of our nation’s defense for decades. Far less-known is the military mission of a much shorter-lived air base in Potter County. This sprawling 42-acre site that once served as an Air Force radar station north of Gettysburg is now for sale by its owner. But locals say the asking price isn’t on anyone’s radar screen.

Gettysburg, South Dakota, named after the famous battle of the Civil War, was also a Cold Warrior in its day. It was home to 903rd Aircraft & Control Warning Squadron, stationed at this Air Force radar base starting in the mid-1950s.

“The Russians were coming back then. They did a lot of, we called them ‘oil burners,’ B-52’s and F-14’s out of Rapid would practice flying under the radar,” Don Hericks of Gettysburg said.

At its peak, as many as 200 airmen were stationed here.

“Obviously, this is the garage. This must have been their generator,” Mayor Bill Wuttke said.

Gettysburg Mayor Bill Wuttke remembers visiting the base as a young boy.

“I do remember when we went through there, one of the rooms up there, in that radar tower there was supposedly a red phone that was a direct line to the White House, I kind of remember that,” Wuttke said.

The Air Force closed the base as a cost-saving move back in 1968.

“There was a lot of broken hearts and disheartened people in the community when it closed because of the financial impact that it had,” Wuttke said.

It’s clear that time has taken a toll on the old Air Force base, but its current owner sees plenty of potential in this site. Although, he acknowledges that it’s a fixer-upper.

“I don’t think it’s in good shape, no. The whole thing, if you’re going to take the shape from zero to five, it’s probably somewhere around three, or probably less,” owner Lev Goukassian said.

Retired California businessman Lev Goukassian bought the abandoned property back in 2007 because he says he wanted to own a piece of history.

“I was buying land all around the west side of America, so I own about, by now, I own about 40 different lots,” Goukassian said.

Now, Goukassian is considering selling the property. His asking price has climbed to $4.5 million.

“I’m not desperate to sell it tomorrow, I just put it on the market to let people know about it,” Goukassian said.

Goukassian says he’s received inquiries from around the world after listing the property on social media.

“It’s Facebook, it’s people coming from all over different places and all different kinds of people,” Goukassian said.

But so far, Goukassian hasn’t received any firm offers to purchase the property. The centerpiece of the site is a two-story vacant barracks. The listing says the entire property has 50 beds and 15 bathrooms. Goukassian says the abandoned base could serve as a future warehouse, or jail, or even a hospital.

“It needs to put a little money in there. But the foundation, the walls are so strong so built, there is a tunnel connected between buildings,” Goukassian said.

But people in town say the property is way overpriced, especially since any investors will have to spend money on cleaning up and restoring the site.

“I wouldn’t pay $4.5 million for it. Even if I had $4.5 million. I don’t know if there’s anything of value there anymore,” Mike Bohnenkamp of Gettysburg said.

“Going through all those barracks, the asbestos, the nine-by-nine floor tile, you know, there’s just a lot of things out there that you’d have to get a free stamp from the EPA and I don’t know how you’d get it,” Wuttke said.

Locals say if a buyer ever does put up the money to purchase the base, the more sound option would be tearing-down all of the buildings and converting the site to ag land. But that would mean losing this relic from South Dakota’s Cold War past. And while the owner says he’s in no hurry to sell this piece of history, he’s still open to any offers.

“Listen, if you don’t like my price, make an offer. I’m negotiable. I’m open to everything, so I will talk to you,” Goukassian said.

The Air Force built the radar station on high ground known as Eagle Peak. The mayor says people used to ski at the site, before it became a radar installation. The FAA now operates a radar tower on the other side of the property line.

You can take a look at the real estate listing on Facebook.