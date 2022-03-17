SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Soccer is habitual in Jeremy Kieso’s world.

“Soccer really has become ingrained in our lives as the Kiesos, and daily it’s taken into consideration of what we’re doing on a day-to-day basis,” Kieso said.

The 39-year-old lives in Harrisburg, S.D. He grew up in Watertown, played college soccer at the University of Sioux Falls and now works for Lewis Drug. He also referees Major League Soccer matches, traveling to locations across the country to officiate games at the country’s highest level of professional soccer.

“We are our own worst critics,” Kieso said. “So every game we watch back, we’re assessed on every game and something as simple as missing a slight deflection for a throw-in, and we take that to heart and dissect it, frame by frame going, ‘Okay how could I have gotten it better.'”

Furthermore, he is now on the FIFA international panel of soccer referees.

“Officially added to the panel January 1st,” Kieso said.

There are only around 30 people in the United States at this level.

“I know for a fact no one has reached that level from South Dakota,” said Chad Landis, who is a state referee administrator for South Dakota for the United States Soccer Federation.

What this means is that Kieso is now eligible to be an assistant referee for World Cup Qualifiers. He could possibly one day do the same for a match at the World Cup itself.

“I was extremely ecstatic and surprised when I received the email from U.S. Soccer letting me know I had been nominated,” Kieso said. “So, very excited for the opportunities and all the experiences that are to come.”

“Just because we’re from South Dakota we can still do whatever we want,” Landis said. “We can chase big dreams, and we can make them happen.”

“As a soccer referee, I’m wanting to always reach the next level, so yes my goal would be to work World Cup qualifier games, to be considered for FIFA events around the world,” Kieso said. “And every referee’s goal, especially at the FIFA level, is to be accepted into the World Cup, so ultimately that would have to be my end goal.”

The World Cup will come to the United States in 2026. So, it is possible that he could officiate the game on the biggest, brightest stage at home.

“You start to realize there are many opportunities that could come up that I never even thought about or dreamed of or only dreamed of,” Kieso said.

No matter how brilliant one player or coach or referee may be, soccer is a team endeavor. Kieso looks around him when considering the international status he’s reached.

“It’s really a testament, I mean not just to me, but again like I mentioned, the support of the family, the friends, Lewis my employer, and them allowing me to make the sacrifices of being away,” Kieso said.

“He still gives back to the game,” Landis said. “He comes back locally, and he’ll go and put on clinics for free working with young referees.”

Soccer is a free-flowing game; one movement or kick of the ball launches countless ensuing possibilities. All art needs a canvas. In sports, referees set that stage.

“It’s really kind of that third path,” Kieso said. “Everybody plays, coaches, they forget about refereeing, and it’s another way that you can stay very involved in the game.”