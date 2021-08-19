Cleaning up Lake Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A marina, a sledding hill and hiking trails. The City of Mitchell has big plans if they can clean up Lake Mitchell.

The lake was once a popular recreation spot in eastern South Dakota.

But toxic algae blooms have made the lake almost unusable in late summer. But the mayor and the city council have a plan that involves two phases.

“We will increase the number of cattails and other vegetation that will absorb phosphorus nitrogen and those nutrients that we don’t want to see get into Lake Mitchell. We will also have three sediment ponds that will be built in the creek and along the creek,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson said.

Everson says the second part of the plan would remove tons of phosphorous already trapped in the lake.

The cost could be high but so are the rewards for cleaning up the once popular lake. That’s Thursday night at 10 on Eye on KELOLAND.