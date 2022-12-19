SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEO) — From homes to downtowns, KELOLAND is aglow with holiday spirit.

Cruise through a neighborhood in southern Sioux Falls and you’ll find yourself surrounded by Christmas.

Ryan Borns and his husband Scott Ihnen are the creators of Lights on Lotta.

“It just started as decorating our house and we just expanded to the neighbors next door there and across the street and all the way down, and everybody started jumping in and helping us too,” Ryan Borns said.

From inflatable snowmen to blinking lights, the festive street offers a bright spectacle to passersby.

“A lot of times kids are hanging out the windows and talking about everything and hooting and hollering and having a good time,” Scott Ihnen said.

Providing some holiday entertainment is only part of the mission for the couple.

They have family and friends who have served in the military.

This is the fourth year Lights on Lotta is raising money for organizations supporting veterans.

Last year, the twinkling sight brought in nearly $15,000.

“We really want to give back to our service members and help them out,” Ihnen said.

Big Paws Canine Foundation is one of the non-profits that will benefit from Lights on Lotta.

The organization trains and donates service dogs to veterans with disabilities and former first responders injured in the line of duty.

“This is huge because we’re going through a big transition this year in that we’re going to be working towards opening our own facility as opposed to a rental facility, so every donation means the world to us,” Gail Dickerson with Big Paws Canine Foundation said.

Donations will also help the non-profit K9s for Warriors.

By taking a stroll down the street, you can support those who have served and take in some holiday cheer.

“If we weren’t doing this, a lot of people wouldn’t have as much enjoyment and to be able to give back to service members and helping them with their canines is the main reason,”Ihnen said.

“For the fun and to give back, to show the joy and just remembering as a kid driving down candy cane lane or wherever and enjoying the lights and I want to be a part of that and so does my husband,” Borns said.

There are donations boxes on both sides of the street.

The couple says you can also find Lights on Lotta on Venmo or you can reach out to them on social media if you’d like to donate.

To find the neighborhood or other holiday light displays, click here.