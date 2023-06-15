SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– After years of planning and construction, the new $300 million addition to the Cherapa Development is now just a few months away from opening Building 2.

Building 3 and 4, which are mixed use apartments and retail are also well underway.

How fast these new buildings are filling up with tenants in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After countless hours of preparation and work, the new 10 story tower will open in September, with more than 85 percent of the building already filled with tenants.

“The namesake of the building is The Bancorp, they are the main tenant, they have 50,000 square feet in this building,” Anne Haber, a partner with Pendar Properties said.

“We made this decision to invest in downtown Sioux Falls and partner with Cherapa on this tower almost four years ago now,” Greg Garry, the Chief Operating Officer at The Bancorp said.

It’s why The Bancorp is thrilled to be moving into their new Sioux Falls office in just three months.

“Right now have 175 people that work in the Sioux Falls area, this allows us to take that up to 250 people without getting too tight,” Garry said.

The Bancorp’s move to the new Cherapa development helped the company make an even larger commitment to the city.

“This project was instrumental in our decision to move our headquarters here to Sioux Falls, next year will result in somewhere from $10 to $12 million in additional tax, that’s just by bringing our headquarters here,” Gary said. “We’re now the third largest bank in South Dakota by asset size and hopefully we’ll grow from there.”

It’s the kind of growth their neighbors in the new building are also hoping for with the move to this new downtown office space .

“Eide Bailey, they’re at about 40,000 square feet, we have MarketBeat, then we have ISG, they were the architect and engineer on this entire project,” Haber said.

The only open space in building 2 is on the first and second floors where there are still some opportunities for retail or office space. Right now, the tenants occupying more than 85 percent of the building are high end commercial employees.

“We’re expecting 400 people in this building and we have 400 people next door in building 1 so that’s that daytime employee, so we’ll have over 1,000 parking spaces on this site,” Haber said.

A lot of that parking is hidden underground, including right under the main road through the project.

“It took eight months to get all of the quartzite out of this site to get all of this underground parking and then it all links up to the ramp,” Haber said.

The parking ramp is the 5th stand alone structure on the Cherapa project, directly east of Cherapa 3 & 4, both mixed use retail and apartments.

“Buildings 3 and 4 are mass timber apartment/mixed use retail buildings. There’s parking underground and on main level, between the two of them we’ll have 232 apartment units. Stunning mass timber, kind of like railyard flats,” Haber said. “The first floor will be retail; we have an exciting retail concept coming.”

While they can’t announce that retail user just yet, it will fill all of the retail space on the ground floor of Building 3. Building 4 has about half of the retail space already full, with leasing now underway for the apartments that will open in April and July of next year.

“There are people who may want to book this early, you want that corner, you want that floor, you want this, excited to see who signs up,” Haber said.

That’s exactly what happened with the top two floors of Cherapa 2; the privately owned condos sold quickly, with only one 1,500 square foot condo left to purchase.

“Downtown is at a point now where people want to call it their home. How often do you have a chance to buy riverfront property in a building like this?” Haber said.

Each of the four main Cherapa buildings also has a rooftop decks, including the top of the skywalk conference room space between building 1 and 2. It’s the kind of amenities that are already drawing many residential and future retail consumers to the development.

“We’re going to have some really exciting art installations, some activities on site, we have these fabulous light up swings coming an active center plaza area that we hope to program eventually, we really hope to make this a very special place, like no place else,” Haber said.



With the parking garage, the Cherapa development will have five buildings, with a combined 270,000 square feet of office space, 65,000 square feet of retail space, 11 Condos, 232 Apartments and over 1,000 Parking Spaces.