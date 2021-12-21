Cheer team making history on Pine Ridge Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A team on the Pine Ridge Reservation is making history.

The history makers are members of a competitive cheer team at Lakota Tech High School which is the first competitive cheer team on the reservation. Being brand new has presented some challenges for the dancers, but also many triumphs. This year, the team made the state dance competition, and placed.

“To watch that transition and to watch how it has changed their life, watch what they work for now has been something that you want to do as a coach. You want to inspire, you want to empower but you also want to help create that change for them down the road,” Misty Mousseaux, coach, said.

