YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Southeastern South Dakota where pole vaulter Chris Nilsen trains is, in a way, not too far from France. The Paris Olympics begin in just a little over eight months, and Nilsen aims to pole vault at those games.

“Right now, we’re just in the weight room a lot, and we’re just starting up pole vault,” Nilsen said Tuesday. “This is literally day one of 2024 pole vaulting.”

Nilsen, a 2020 University of South Dakota graduate and current Vermillion resident, is an Olympic silver medalist thanks to his performance pole vaulting in 2021. His coach is Derek Miles, associate director of track and field at USD. Miles is an Olympic bronze medalist; he earned this for pole vaulting at the 2008 Games.

“I’m constantly trying to have him focus on the bar and chase the bars, as opposed to accolades or medals that are dependent upon what other people do,” Miles said. “You never want to have a goal set based on what somebody else does.”

Nilsen says he’s going to France to compete, but a gold medal isn’t exactly the priority.

“I’m just going to be in the mix,” Nilsen said. “The goal is obviously to do, just do as best as I can.”

He pole vaults professionally, and he’s not looking for that to change.

“That is still and currently my job,” Nilsen said. “I’m going to try to keep it that way as long as I can.”

“He’s essentially self-employed, so how much time he puts into himself and his training and his rehab and his therapy and all of those things are important to making sure that he can jump at his highest level when he needs to,” Miles said.

“Right now, we’re doing a lot of sprinting and lifting,” Nilsen said. “Last month we did mostly general preparation, so just getting into shape basically. It’s like a summer cycle that we do in prep of the strength cycle which is what we’re currently in right now.”

Nilsen’s silver medal performance in 2021 came shortly after an experience he had never felt: athletic anxiety.

“In April of ’21, two months before the Olympic trials, the stress and anxiety was so bad that I just wasn’t sleeping and I wasn’t eating,” Nilsen said. “Like, I dropped 10 pounds and couldn’t sleep more than five hours a night, and then I made the team and everything was totally fine.”

The 25-year-old will soon turn 26, and he welcomes the prospect of feeling more at ease.

“I think this year I’m just kind of looking forward to not having that anxiety,” Nilsen said.

Nilsen will still have to finish among the best three at the Olympic trials to book his ticket to France. Miles says he and Nilsen won’t get ahead of themselves.

“It’s a very complicated sport in the sense that it’s difficult to be consistent,” Miles said. “That’s one of his strengths is his consistency, so I like that about his chances. But he won’t ever count the chickens first; neither will I. I think we just do our best to prepare for the trials, make sure we make the team and then execute from there.”

“I feel like I’m more mentally prepared now, and I’ve been through the ringer a couple times,” Nilsen said. “I’m more of a veteran now than I am a rookie.”