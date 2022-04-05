SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fifteen years ago, we brought you the story of a young South Dakota National Guard soldier who was severely injured in the war in Iraq.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen first reported the story back in 2007 of Sgt. Corey Briest of Yankton and his long journey to recovery. Sgt. Corey Briest has endured a lot and so has his family.

Today, we’re taking a look back at the early part of his journey and the struggles and sacrifices that he and his family had to deal with following his injury.

From 2007

The war in Iraq has claimed thousands of American lives.

Because of improved body armor and better helmets, its soldiers are surviving last at a higher rate than past wars. But those who do survive are suffering an alarming number of serious brain injuries.

Sgt. Corey Briest is one of them.

“He had shrapnel enter his skull and go through, and he still has shrapnel pieces in there, but they didn’t want to take those out because it could cause more brain damage,” Jenny Briest said.

Corey goes to speech therapy for at least one hour a day, four days a week at Casa Colina, a private rehab center in California.

While he has little to no vision and struggles to talk, he can recall certain things.

“You know, you’ll never be back to where he was before he left. But all my dreams for him were just to be happy,” Jenny said.

Part of that happiness he shares with his two children, Connor and Kylie at their temporary home provided by the hospital.

“His kids are everything. So the main goal here is to have him home and he’s hearing, so we just got to go back to South Dakota now,” Jenny said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll have an update on Corey’s condition, but there’s also a new stunning development in the family. You won’t want to miss ‘Home of the Brave’ on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.