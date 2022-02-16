BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A 133-year-old farmhouse built by the Pillsbury family is now home to a couple and their 4 kids near Baltic.

They moved the house from it’s original location in eastern Sioux Falls. Kevin and Katie Hoekman say moving the 100-ton house was a lot more work than they had expected, but they are happy they did.

“To save an old house from demolition really is a second chance a way to preserve the history of the house,” Kevin Hoekman said.

The house now sits on farmland owned by Katie’s family.

In Wednesday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll hear more about the challenges and some of the unique stories that come with saving a historic home.