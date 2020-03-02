Changing stressors for new generation of moms

As much as one in five new mothers may deal with symptoms of postpartum depression. It’s a common condition that’s impacted many mom’s for generations. But the public conversation about the baby blues and anxiety that comes with motherhood is really only beginning.



Katie sue Roeschlein recently welcomed her second baby boy, Henry.

“Your house gets a lot smaller when you have babies, especially when you get all the big things out,” Roeschlein said.



Katie’s mom Pam Netley says babies didn’t use to come with quite so much stuff.

“We had the swing that you cranked…that was a big thing for us to have was just the baby swing,” Netley said.

Pam’s mom and Katie’s grandma Ilene Foister had even less to get ready.

“Just a crib I guess, formula if you weren’t breastfeeding. Back then we used cloth diapers, we didn’t have the luxury of the other ones,” Foister said.

“They’re not that luxurious,” Roeschlein replied.

While some of the advances in baby products may be an improvement, the growing list of options for new mom’s doesn’t always make life easier.

“I think it makes them more stressed out,” Avera OBGYN Kimberlee McKay said. “Women are really viewed in many ways as consumers, so a lot of the information coming at you is, I’m trying to sell you a product.”

McKay says the over-marketing of baby products, online reviews and recommendations often fuel anxiety for new mom’s.

“We have a lot of information coming at us, and when you have a lot of information combined with women who are high achieving and perfectionists, sometimes the mommy guilt is overwhelming and you feel like you cannot make a right turn, that every choice you make is an opportunity to mess up your kid,” McKay said.

“I never ever felt pressure with anything,” Foister said. “We lived a totally different life, a slower life.”

Foister doesn’t remember buying much of anything before the arrival of her first son back in 1950.

“No car seat, just a little blanket, just holding him,” Foister said.

Both Foister and Netley said their arm was the only form of protection for kids and babies in the car.

“If they were going to fall, you just stuck your arm out, that was just a natural instinct to reach out and grab them, just hold them back, that’s your seat belt,” Netley said.

While the car didn’t cause stress for the first two generations of the family, it’s a very different story for Roeschlein’s generation.

“You have to keep your child facing backwards until they’re four I saw,” Roeschlein said.

Changes in regulations and safety recommendations are another added stress for today’s mom’s.

“I put him in his car seat this morning and made sure he was nice and tight and I lifted him up above my head, just to make sure they’re nice and secure, you know, not in the back of a window,” Roeschlein said.

While car seats may not have been a worry of the time, Foister says 70 years ago she did have some of the same fears modern mom’s also face.

“Probably smothering in the middle of the night when you aren’t awake, that was probably my biggest fear,” Foister said.

The same was true for Netley in the late 70s.

“SIDS was just starting to come around then,” Netley said. “My babies were always always on their tummy, I was afraid to put my baby on their back, for fear that they would choke. But now, it’s the opposite.”

The safety recommendations aren’t the only things that have changed.

“Everything is more open now than what it was in the 1950s,” Foister said.

How moms talk about their fears and stress has also changed, largely for the good.

“I get that sense that depression and anxiety was very much a part of life, has been for generations, now that we know more about neurology, we’re starting to learn more about what it is,” McKay said.

Postpartum depression was a relatively new term for Netley and Foister’s generations.

“I heard about it, but not as much as I do now. It wasn’t talked about, you didn’t talk about it back then. They didn’t share,” Foister said.

“They ask every appointment you go to, ‘any baby blues, any postpartum?’ Roeschlein said.

Dr. Mckay says today, as much as one in four women meet the criteria for postpartum depression, and are all set on a path to treatment.

“Whether that’s medication or counseling or we have a postpartum support group here called the fourth trimester. The fourth trimester is where you’re overwhelmed, you’re tired, anxious and your pants don’t fit, so we’re trying to help women transition to that point,” McKay said.

“It’s a whole new perspective when you become a mom,” Roeschlein said.

While motherhood may look different through the generations, for the most part, these three generations of moms agree the biggest part of the job is still the same.

“It’s a big responsibility a baby, you really realize this is mine, and I have to take care of it and raise it. It changes your whole life,” Foister said.