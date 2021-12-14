Celebrating 25 years of Christmas at the Cathedral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday night, Christmas will arrive at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls.

For many families, the annual musical performance is a holiday tradition. For the past 25 years, there have been 113 concerts and more than 95,000 people have filled the pews.

“It’s a great privilege really to make music in this beautiful space with so many talented people, over the last more than a decade now that I’ve had the privilege of being the music director. We’ve had a lot of different kinds of programs, explored a lot of different stories, and a lot of different kinds of music,” Dan Goeller, music director and conductor said.

