Cattle industry impacted by drought

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drought has affected almost all of KELOLAND, and its impact has taken its toll on the cattle industry.

This is causing producers to sell cattle they would normally keep in their herd. KELOLAND’s Ariana Schumacher traveled to central South Dakota to see if conditions have improved since we were last there in July.

“Mother nature carries her own rulebook. So I guess we’ll just deal with what gets dealt our way, but obviously if it stays dry and what not yeah you’ll see a lot of cattle that maybe would be backgrounded longer that will get forced to sell early and move to the east or the south where there’s moisture and more feed. But some of these guys have planted Sudan grass or cane or something like that, and if they caught some rain they might have got a little cow feed put up to hopefully hold on to there herd,” Bryan Hanson with Ft. Pierre Livestock said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we will show you how the drought has impacted ranchers in both central and western South Dakota.