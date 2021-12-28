Catching up with the mom who waited 10 days to see baby for first time

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — In October we brought you the story of a 34-year-old Mitchell woman who was near death when she delivered her baby boy.

COVID-19 was slowly suffocating her. Kim Smith doesn’t remember giving birth and would not hold her son for the first time until 10 days later. She spent a month on a ventilator.

“I saw a white light, and I was floating up and I saw my loved ones you know kinda like one by one and it stopped, but that whole month was just gone like I don’t remember it,” Smith said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we follow Kim home to Mitchell where she’s working hard to bring her body back from severe COVID-19. She shares her story Tuesday night at 10 p.m.