SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This march will be the third spring semester students have had to navigate learning through a pandemic.

The biggest educational impact came in the spring of 2020, but COVID-19 continues to disrupt routines and classroom time for many students.

Educators are now studying the impact the coronavirus is having on students, from learning loss to social and emotional impacts and how those gaps are narrowing over time.

“When we look at academic progress, what we found is that in general there was a much greater impact in subjects such as science and math. Subjects where home support is less comfortable, less natural, and to a lesser extent in reading,” Harrisburg School District director of instruction and federal programs, Dr. Michael Amolins said.

Just how much of an impact the pandemic has had on students and what area school districts are doing to help kids catch up after COVID-19 in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.