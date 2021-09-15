Business made of steel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls business has played a key manufacturing role in the local economy for more than a century.

Sioux Steel, which specializes in making grain bins, still operates out of downtown, even though its manufacturing facilities are located in Lennox. Sioux Steel started in 1918 and has gone through a lot of changes and expansions through the decades, as one longtime employee remembers.

“I think when I started here, our biggest bin was 60 to 66 feet across. And now, we make them twice that size,” said Tom Norris of Sioux Steel.

Right now, research and development projects are taking place inside Sioux Steel’s downtown facility. But the building will likely have a new tenant in the years to come, as construction progresses on the Steel District development, next-door.

