SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction is underway at several Sioux Falls parks where kids will soon be able to enjoy some new play equipment.

When the weather is nice, the park is a prime destination for many parents and their kids.

“Pretty much like every other day just trying to get some sunlight and to make sure he can play,” Sioux Falls dad Dorrion Edmonds said.

Edmonds and his three-year-old son DJ will soon have an even better place to spend their days. The park just down the road from their apartment is getting a facelift.

“I’m excited to see that they’re building it up even more because he needs to get outside,” Edmonds said.

Tomar Park is one of four city playgrounds getting replaced this summer.

“Tomar is unique in that there is another project going on at the same time. Kind of accelerated construction of this playground, which is going to go in a different location of the park,” Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation parks operations manager Kelby Mieras said.

The current Tomar playground will be coming down later this summer with a new one going in farther away from the new tennis courts.

“The structures stand for 20, 25 years, so it’s really kind of a generational decision,” Mieras said.

With so many parks in the city of Sioux Falls…

“The parks department has 75 playground structures across the parks system,” Mieras said.

…the city has a detailed rotation of when neighborhoods can expect new equipment.

“It’s really an economy of scale,” Mieras said. “This year we’re doing four, we won’t do any in 2023, then we’re going to replace four parks again in 2024.”

This year, along with Tomar park, Laurel Oak, Linwood and McCart Parks will all have their playground structures replaced.

When choosing which new equipment to install, the city relies on playground companies to create the latest designs that will last for another two decades.

“In 25 years the playground industry will make significant strides, with different play elements in the playground, so we’re looking for that next new improved thing,” Mieras said.

One of the main improvements going into all new playgrounds is the flooring.

“We’re going away from the engineered wood fiber surfacing like at this playground here and we’re going with a poured in place rubber surfacing, which is much easier to traverse for people with mobility issues,” Mieras said.

The goal is to help make city parks more accessible for everyone — even while construction is underway.

“When we have construction within the park, to keep patrons safe, as you can see behind me there’s construction fencing,” Mieras said.

“It’s a little intimidating when you come and you’re like is everything open, but they have it marked off nicely,” Sioux Falls mom Kjerstin Purintun said.

The parks department says not to let construction scare you away from enjoying other areas of city parks; the fencing clearly marks the only areas off-limits during construction. The rest of the park is free to use.

“Don’t let it intimidate you,” Purintun said. “If you have little kids keep a closer eye on them to make sure they’re not venturing through the muddied construction areas.”

Purintun and her kids are excited they’ll soon be able to enjoy some new playgrounds around town.

Linwood Park

Laurel Oak Park

McCart Park

Tomar Park

“It’s certainly nice for families to get outside and play and keep them off of electronics for a while,” Purintun said. “It’s always nice if you can find some time outside.”

While this outdoor recreation may come with a high price tag…

“They are quite expensive, well over $100,000 a piece,” Mieras said.

…city playgrounds provide a priceless benefit to many families.

“It looks like it holds up really well and it’s a good investment for your community,” Purintun said.

An investment that helps Sioux Falls Parks stand out.



“Coming from New Jersey you see a lot of run-down places and things that don’t really have too much attention paid to them. When the city pays attention and does these new things like this its good,” Edmonds said.

Construction is still underway on the four new playgrounds, but once they’re complete, you can expect those to be some of the busiest parks in town. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says usage sees a big spike when a new playground is installed.