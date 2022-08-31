RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been almost one year since the new Summit Arena finished construction and rebranding the civic center.

Since then, the Monument has seen hundreds of thousands of people come through the doors.

Whether it’s the Black Hills Stock Show or a popular country singer’s concert, The Monument has been a busy place.

“These were already huge events and they have now just become huger,” Craig Baltzer, Director of The Monument, said.

Almost a year ago, construction at the arena was just finishing up. The project took nearly 2 years to complete. And cost around $130 million.

“So opening the Summit Arena right at the tail end of a pandemic in our industry was all uproar and we are really happy with how it ended up,” Baltzer said.

The new facility can hold over 10 thousand people. And hold big events that the Barnett Arena couldn’t.

“Now we are able to get those events because we are creating the right atmosphere, have the right technology, have the right building and loading dock and dressing rooms and all that stuff. We have everything that they need so the building performing very very well, we are very proud,” Baltzer said.

Since its grand opening, the Summit Arena has helped the entire facility break several records. Including ticket sales, visitor numbers, and more.

“We have broken the gross record in the first seven months of the year compared to previous years so that puts us on track to break both the ticket sales and gross record for the end of the year,” Sara Callaway, Ticket Operations Manager, said.

In July of last year, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center officially became The Monument.

“I think the re-branding came at the right time when we were opening up a new arena as well. I mean the whole image of the property was kind of changing in that way. We have a great partner, Monument Health. They jumped in and with their investment into the property, wanting to put their name on it and their belief what we were going to do it,” Baltzer said.

All of these additions and changes have not only benefited the facility itself but also the Rapid City community.

“It’s filling up hotel rooms and restaurants. We’ve had 48 states come to the Morgan Wallen concert alone. 50% of the people came from outside South Dakota to the concert. That was amazing and probably one of the biggest outside influences on a concert we’ve ever had,” Baltzer said.

However, staff at the Monument have experienced some major challenges. Including a lack of staff.

“Over the course of time, the staffing issue is not going to go away, I think it’s just going to get compounded in future years,” Dominguez said.

By using a different recruitment technique and having local organizations help out in some areas, staff at the facility is adjusting.

“Not only can youth play in a sport here but they can also work a concession stand and raise money. We have groups that range from Ellsworth Air Force Base to softball teams, to the boy scouts, which some of them have made upwards of 20-thousand dollars in just the first 8 months of the year,” Priscella Dominguez, Marketing Director, said.

With that in mind, Monument staff say there is a lot to look forward to as the civic center moves into its second year with the new arena.

“Whether that be how we lay people out or how we load in or even how we utilize our parking spaces. I think across the board every department says there are ways to improve efficiencies,” Dominguez said.