PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Lakes Research Farm, which has played a big role in bringing no-till agricultural practices to South Dakota, is getting a new manager.

Sam Ireland, a South Dakota native, has big shoes to fill in this position, but he is excited for the future of research at the operation.

“We’ve always been a little ahead of the game in terms of maybe doing some crazier things at Dakota Lakes, and I think that’s going to be important to kind of see what agriculture is going to be moving forward,” Ireland said.

In Monday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll take a closer look at the farm’s impact on agriculture not only in the state, but worldwide.