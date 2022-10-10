RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One of the country’s newest citizens is seeing his career goals coming true.

Not too long ago, 23- year-old Branden Spence, originally from Australia, became a sworn citizen of the United States.

“I love the United States, I love Rapid City of all places. The Black Hills are gorgeous and people here are great and I want to stay here and with the people I work with, the people I work for and the community I serve and give back to. It’s an amazing feeling being loved by your community and your colleagues,” Branden Spence said.

Spence has waited years for this day.

“I’ve been waiting at least 5 years because that’s how long the process takes but we’re here, we’ve done it and I’m very excited,” Branden Spence said.

“It’s more than I ever imagined for him when we landed in this country,” Lara Spence said.

At his ceremony, Spence had support from his close friends and family. Including his wife, her family, his grandmother, and his mother, Lara Spence.

“It’s just awesome to see him make his way in this country. We’ve been here for over ten years and we came to the country to do community work and he was a little bit against it when he was a little boy but now I see him step up and working with the community, protecting us all and putting himself out there. I am just really really proud,” Lara Spence said.

Spence also has support from his crew at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Including Chief Deputy Brian Mueller.

“This is a very exciting day for not only Branden but for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and he’s part of our family for a long time and I knew Branden in high school when he was friends with my daughter. So I got to see him progress here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Chief Deputy Mueller said.

“I didn’t expect this many people to come out so seeing everyone here from the sheriff’s office is amazing. It just makes me feel great and loved and supported by the people I work with and for,” Branden Spence said.

Spence served as a Detox Tech at the Care Campus and currently, as a transport deputy.

Up next for Brandon is hopefully a new career with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy.

Something he has been dreaming of for a long time.

“Very excited for him and everything he has gone through, all the work that he’s done and very proud of him,” Chief Deputy Mueller said.

“He surprises us all the time, he’s forever achieving and keeps going and going and I just want him to be happy and make others happy and to enrich their lives as well,” Lara Spence said.

“It means a lot. I’ve been serving in so many capacities and finally being able to do what I want to do means a lot and I’m just so excited to give back and help more in the community and also work my way up,” Branden Spence said.

Branden Spence moved to the U.S. when he was in high school while his mother was doing community work. He started working for the sheriff’s office in 2019.