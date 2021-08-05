Bicyclists express frustrations with busy trails

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a growing frustration for cyclists who use the Sioux Falls bike trail.

The 29 miles of paved trail surrounds the inner city. Bike riders are seeing more close calls and collisions with walkers and joggers who are not paying attention to their surroundings.

Since the pandemic started, the bike path has gotten even busier– a lot of people trying to get outside and enjoy the nice weather and the bike path. One of those people who is out here a lot is Jim Gray.

In Thursday night’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m., Tom Hanson will talk with a cyclist who says he is just one voice in a sea of frustration. And hear from the city to find out what the city is doing to make the trail an even safer place.