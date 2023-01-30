BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A couple near Brookings is still processing some heartbreaking news following a scary medical diagnosis for their 2-year-old girl. However, they say the amount of support they’ve received has been overwhelming and helped them through this tough time.

Little Sloan Murfield is described by mom and dad as being sassy.

“For being two years old, she definitely has a lot of spunk, but she’s also very sweet. She’s always loved to just kind of hang out,” Sloan’s dad Kevin Murfield said.



When Sloan was around 18 months old, they noticed something was off.



“Heather and I started to see some regression going on with her. We were saying a couple words, saying “uh oh and daddy,” and then she was starting to pull herself up. Not quite walking yet but was starting to develop some of those skills, but around 18 months, Heather and I started to see some of them start to deteriorating,” Kevin said.



They went to their local pediatrician, met with specialists and did a variety of tests, including one for genetics. They’ve been trying to find answers since May of last year.

The Murfield’s will now have more appointments for Sloan and some additional testing to learn more about the disease.



The GoFundMe page has raised nearly $14,000.

If you’d like to help, you can find the GoFundMe page here.