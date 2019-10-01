Battleship Memorial’s growing pains

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A naval landmark in Sioux Falls that just turned 50 years old this summer is going through a sort of mid-life crisis. The Battleship Memorial, which was dedicated in August of 1969 as a tribute to the crew of the U.S.S South Dakota, is running out of space to house exhibits. Now the memorial wants to go full steam ahead with plans to expand.

The Battleship Memorial is a star-spangled showcase of the U.S.S. South Dakota, the most decorated battleship of World War II. But it’s what you don’t see in the display cases that’s getting a lot of attention from the museum staff.

“Seventy-one U.S. battleships, sea-going battleships in the history of the U.S. Navy, and this is just one story,” museum archivist Chris Tucker said.

Tucked away, inside the museum, far from public view, are thousands of documents, maps, mementoes and artifacts, including this hand-drawn chart of a 1944 battle between the South Dakota and Japanese vessels in the Pacific Ocean.

“It’s a first-hand account of the ship maneuvering against the enemy and firing against the enemy,” Tucker said.

There’s also a flag the South Dakota flew whenever an admiral would board the ship.

“They’d fly that flag to let everyone know that they’re there in their location within the fleet. Pretty interesting to have this in the collection,” Tucker said.

It’s Chris Tucker’s job to catalogue everything inside the Battleship Memorial. It turns out, just as many museum pieces are stored-away as are on display.

“My initial count of everything on display is about 3,000. There’s another 3,000 underneath everything that’s in storage and that’s just the small things,” Tucker said.

That’s because after 50 years of accumulating U.S.S South Dakota-related artifacts, there’s no more room left to show them all.

“We have much more than we can display as you look around here, you can see how full it is,” Battleship South Dakota Memorial Foundation Board President Diane Diekman said.

And the items keep coming in. As World War II veterans die, their families offer to give the museum everything from old photos and service records to uniforms.

“And some people say we’ll donate something if you put it on display and I say I can’t promise to display it because in order to put anything else up, we’d have to take something down,” Diekman said.

The Battleship Memorial board wants to add more space for the exhibits, so the goal is to build a new entrance to the south side of the museum which will provide more room for displays.

“So we’ll have a 35 by 40 foot room that we can expand, spread-out, curate, so we have different sections that apply to different things,” Diekman said.

The plan is to even add a theater to the museum. This isn’t the first time the Battleship Memorial has gone through growing pains. The museum has expanded twice before during its first 50 years.

“The original was this round area here and they had fundraisers and buildings, they built the east section and then they built the west section on. All these years, it’s been a repository for the sailor who were actually on the ship,” Diekman said.

But as the Battleship Memorial launches into its second half-century, the Diekman says the focus will have to shift as aging sailors pass the torch to future generations who want to learn about their heroics and stories about the proud legacy of the U.S.S South Dakota.

“So this is a huge responsibility because we’re in charge of these stories and if you let these stories die, that’s on us,” Tucker said.

The Battleship Foundation doesn’t have a timeline for the expansion. First, they would have to present the City of Sioux Falls with architectural designs. That would be followed by fundraising for the project, all of it paid through private donations.