SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO) — When you head to a fair this summer, you can expect a lot of the same things such as amusement rides, carnival games and fried food.

The Sioux County Fair in Iowa offered something unique this year: Bacon Buddies. It’s a program that gives kids with special needs the opportunity to show a prized pig at the fair.

Back on July 10, a packed house at the Sioux County Fair got to see a show that was truly one of a kind.

“It is a partnership between the local youth, 4-H, FFA members, and they mentor other youth in the community with special needs or disabilities. We pair them up, and they get to show a pig together,” organizer Edan Bomgaars said.

The show is a chance for Bacon Buddies to give back and bring awareness to the pork profession.

“I think in this community, we kind of have a passion for kids that have special needs. The Iowa Pork Producers have really advertised this and pushed it, and we’ve seen it in other counties and at the state fair level. It’s exciting to watch. It’s a way for the Iowa Pork Producers to be able to bring knowledge to our youth and to their parents just because so many people don’t always understand the pork industry,” organizer Marianne Bleeker said.

Before each show, event organizers pair each exhibitor with some of the finest farmers that Sioux County has to offer.

“Being this was our first year, we selected some mentors, some older kids, mainly those in high school, that just have a lot of experience, more mature. They would be really good mentors for these exhibitors, really patient with them and really understanding. Some kids that have been doing this a long time have a true passion for showing pigs,” Bomgaars said.

“It’s cool to see people like to do this and that more people would be interested to do this because I feel that this isn’t something that most people want to do. They would rather be playing sports or something else, and this lets kids that I’ve never shown pigs before interact, and it would probably increase the numbers to show pigs next year,” mentor Mason Rozeboom said.

It’s also their top priority to ensure the participants enjoy their time.

“We’re judging more what their experience is, so what their interaction was with the pigs, whether that’s they named them, or if they got to feed them, or if they brushed them, just kind of making some connections so they understand a little bit what their mentors do on a daily basis,” Bleeker said.

The people behind Bacon Buddies intend for everyone involved to understand the importance of hard work.

“What we hope the kids get out of this is, the mentors, we want them to realize what it takes to raise a pig so on and so forth. Then, the exhibitors, just how much fun it’s going to be and just life lessons of it takes determination to raise a pig and show them,” organizer Kimi Leusink said.

For the kids who get to participate, the day will be something they will never forget.

“My favorite part is brushing the pig, and the color thing, and everything,” exhibitor Colin Hech said.

“A girl came up, and she said, ‘I get to show a pig today!’ Seeing that joy in her eyes was huge for me that she’s never shown a pig, and today, she’s going to get to show one. Then, seeing the mentors be able to work with these kids, too. Some of them go to school with them too, so having that connection, they go to school in August and see each other and say, ‘Hey, we got to show a pig together.’ It’s just connecting different people within the community,” Bomgaars said.

With plans for new fairgrounds in the works, Bacon Buddies hopes to have an even bigger and better show next year.